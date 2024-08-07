ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $354.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.06 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. ONE Gas updated its FY24 guidance to $3.70-4.00 EPS.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:OGS traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,519. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.95.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.69.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

