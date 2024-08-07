ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.920-4.920 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ONEOK Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE OKE traded up $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,393. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.26. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.09%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded ONEOK to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONEOK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONEOK

About ONEOK

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.