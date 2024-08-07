ONUS Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $50.61 Million (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 7th. ONUS has a total market capitalization of $50.61 million and $1.13 million worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ONUS has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ONUS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ONUS Profile

ONUS was first traded on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.51833414 USD and is up 3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $821,560.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

