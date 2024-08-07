Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) CFO Acquires 15,000 Shares

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 15,000 shares of Orion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $272,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 101,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,686.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Glajch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Jeffrey Glajch bought 5,000 shares of Orion stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00.

Shares of Orion stock traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $16.86. The company had a trading volume of 778,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $983.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27. Orion S.A. has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $28.48.

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. Orion had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is 5.41%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Orion in the second quarter valued at about $3,992,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Orion by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 178,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in Orion by 13.9% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 183,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 22,413 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Orion by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Orion by 1.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 398,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Orion from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

