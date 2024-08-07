Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.77-7.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.37.

Otter Tail Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ OTTR traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $90.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,294. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $68.96 and a 52-week high of $100.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.34.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.69%.

In related news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 4,000 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $362,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,746.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.