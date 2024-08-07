PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.64. 2,223,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,665. The company has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $80.94 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.27.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

