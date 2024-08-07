Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Trading Up 8.9%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $13.56. Approximately 179,289 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,113,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.45 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pagaya Technologies news, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $57,105.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pagaya Technologies news, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $57,105.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $137,209.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,236 shares of company stock worth $197,438 over the last 90 days. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGY. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,079,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,686,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 675,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 83,913 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

