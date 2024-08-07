Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Down 6.4% on Insider Selling

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) was down 6.4% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $21.35 and last traded at $23.16. Approximately 30,535,723 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 54,342,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

Specifically, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,749,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,749,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,164,396 shares of company stock worth $108,289,707 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 235.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

