Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 21.78%. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of PLMR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.32. The company had a trading volume of 14,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,503. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.10. Palomar has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $96.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Palomar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $162,420.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,930.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $91,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $162,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,365,930.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,716 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.