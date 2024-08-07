Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 12,861 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,861 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,072,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DFAS traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.25. The stock had a trading volume of 301,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,688. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.22 and its 200 day moving average is $60.38. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $66.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

