Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 11,213 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.17% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFNM. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,197.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,256,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,025 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,262,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3,173.1% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 705,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,226,000 after buying an additional 683,991 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 371.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,724,000 after buying an additional 372,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,663,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,074,000 after buying an additional 286,632 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DFNM stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,294. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $48.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.98.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.