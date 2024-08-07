Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 5,232 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,837,714. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,008,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $159.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $333.67 and its 200 day moving average is $338.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.