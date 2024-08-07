Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,914 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 423.8% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,452,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,008. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $62.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.55.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.4773 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

