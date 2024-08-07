Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,222 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in ANSYS by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,032,000. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 29,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,537,000 after buying an additional 66,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management grew its position in ANSYS by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 90,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,985,000 after buying an additional 18,173 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $298.80. The stock had a trading volume of 437,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $320.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

