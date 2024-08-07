Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAT. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 160,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,528. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.