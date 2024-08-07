Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,647 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Netflix by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $2,558,598,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,006,483,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $611.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,182,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,514. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $697.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $654.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $616.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $263.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $35,991.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,415 shares of company stock valued at $47,477,222 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

