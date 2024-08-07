Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
SPLV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,574,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,437. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $68.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
