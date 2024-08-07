Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,574,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,437. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $68.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.