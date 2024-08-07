Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $4.15 Million Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,154 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.23% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

ITM stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.39. 174,841 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

