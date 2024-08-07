Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $4.87 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 115.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,261 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,820,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,351,000 after buying an additional 2,206,210 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,670.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,298,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,397,000 after buying an additional 4,208,425 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after buying an additional 640,151 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,351,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,627,000 after buying an additional 395,113 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,627,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,851,000 after buying an additional 97,476 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $46.62. 608,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,476. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.67. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.33.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

