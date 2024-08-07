Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $6.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.00. 374,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,225. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $239.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

