Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $7.08 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Whited Elizabeth 3,553 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $236.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,939,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,879. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.96 and a 200-day moving average of $239.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

Read Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.