Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $8.56 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,846 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,966,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 170,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 19,795 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,820,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,778. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $29.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.41.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

