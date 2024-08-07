Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4,000.0% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 67.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7,937.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

VTWO traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $81.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,504,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,393. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.41. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.299 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

