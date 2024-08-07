Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,892 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 15,154 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4,564.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 773,811 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $74,294,000 after buying an additional 757,223 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Starbucks by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,890 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 394,167 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $37,709,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Starbucks from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.88.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,291,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,851,646. The company has a market capitalization of $85.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.29.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

