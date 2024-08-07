Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 214 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WCN. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 98,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Waste Connections by 3.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 46,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.3% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 43,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 81.3% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 64,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,163,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in Waste Connections by 6.5% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 363,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,480,000 after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE WCN traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.35. 967,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $182.99. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.34.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Connections

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $401,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $401,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan Netherton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total transaction of $358,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,272.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,785 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.