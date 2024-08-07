Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO stock traded down $4.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.40. The company had a trading volume of 568,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,126. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.97. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $291.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

