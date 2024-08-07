Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 7,433 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.81.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.00. 4,214,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,380,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

