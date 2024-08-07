PAX Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.48

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
PAX Global Technology Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73.
PAX Global Technology Company Profile
PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, develops and sells electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and Italy. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions; and android smartPOS, android smart tablet, unattended payment products, PINpad, and Minipigs and mPOS.
