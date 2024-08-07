Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,335,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the previous session’s volume of 864,023 shares.The stock last traded at $162.36 and had previously closed at $164.31.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYC. StockNews.com downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $312,858.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,988,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,492,267.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $312,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,988,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,492,267.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,787 shares of company stock valued at $9,355,092. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

