PCB Bancorp (PCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years. PCB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 37.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PCB Bancorp to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

PCB Bancorp Stock Performance

PCB Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.29. 24,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,344. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $246.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00.

Insider Transactions at PCB Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.21 per share, for a total transaction of $41,097.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,488,407 shares in the company, valued at $22,638,670.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 16,749 shares of company stock worth $251,383 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

