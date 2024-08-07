PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Down 1.6%

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $122.35 and last traded at $125.32. Approximately 2,895,743 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 8,345,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.41.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $183.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.52 and a 200 day moving average of $132.14.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. Research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in PDD by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 2.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PDD by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of PDD by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in PDD by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

