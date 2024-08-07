Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. 714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,746. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.19 million, a PE ratio of -51.90 and a beta of 0.49. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Several analysts have recently commented on PESI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

