Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 859,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,991. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.17. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $26.85.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 13,507 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.