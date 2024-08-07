PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) Insider Stephen A. King Sells 17,500 Shares

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report) insider Stephen A. King sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.32), for a total value of £4,375 ($5,591.05).

PHSC Stock Performance

PHSC traded down GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 23.75 ($0.30). 37,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,965. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,225.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. PHSC plc has a 1-year low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 27.75 ($0.35).

Get PHSC alerts:

PHSC Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from PHSC’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. PHSC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,000.00%.

PHSC Company Profile

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHSC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.