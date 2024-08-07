Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MHI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.42. The company had a trading volume of 232,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,784. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $9.57.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 45,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $420,532.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,498,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,190,183.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 73,235 shares of company stock valued at $668,674 in the last ninety days.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

