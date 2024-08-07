Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $235.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.95 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.30. 1,273,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,199. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $972.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Transactions at Playa Hotels & Resorts

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 60,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,469,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,517,664.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

