PotCoin Trading Down 21.8% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $8.11 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00010097 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00101374 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010376 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

