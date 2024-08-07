PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.04 million. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

PRA Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRAA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.47. The stock had a trading volume of 75,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,683. PRA Group has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $844.89 million, a P/E ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

