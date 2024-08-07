Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Cut to $237.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $239.00 to $237.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PGR. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.18.

Get Progressive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGR

Progressive Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PGR stock traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.53. 510,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,542. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.71. The firm has a market cap of $127.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. Progressive has a 1 year low of $124.06 and a 1 year high of $229.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progressive will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $4,859,739.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,836,041.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $4,859,739.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,836,041.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $850,689.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,247.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,168 shares of company stock worth $22,937,984 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,751,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,703,318,000 after purchasing an additional 285,070 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Progressive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,378,951,000 after purchasing an additional 520,742 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,078,831,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Progressive by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,925,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,018,592,000 after acquiring an additional 670,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Progressive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,885,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,199,000 after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.