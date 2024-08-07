ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Stock Price Down 10.8%

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.94 and last traded at $50.28. 36,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 67,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.35.

ProShares Ultra Technology Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.99.

Get ProShares Ultra Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 14,202 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra Technology

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.