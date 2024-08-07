Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTGX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.79. The company had a trading volume of 785,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,232. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29.

Insider Activity at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,231,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,137,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,650 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

