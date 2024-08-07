Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance
PIM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.25. 113,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,133. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
