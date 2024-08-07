Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Issued By Capital One Financial

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.40 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.62.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TRGP opened at $131.60 on Monday. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $139.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.75 and a 200 day moving average of $112.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $820,290,000 after buying an additional 3,554,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $187,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,712,000 after purchasing an additional 962,073 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Targa Resources by 802.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 484,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,125,000 after purchasing an additional 431,156 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,024,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,758,000 after buying an additional 428,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ershel C. Redd, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.10, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,021.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $5,105,769. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.