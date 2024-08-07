Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the business services provider will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $6.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.44 million, a P/E ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.03. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 426.76%. The firm had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 130,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Hill Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in National CineMedia by 100.9% during the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 34,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

