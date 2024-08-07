Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NFI Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NFI Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NFI. Stifel Canada raised NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of NFI Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.00.

NFI Group stock opened at C$18.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.81. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$10.85 and a 52 week high of C$19.30.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

