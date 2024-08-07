Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for AltaGas in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for AltaGas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.60.

AltaGas Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$32.66 on Monday. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$24.67 and a 52-week high of C$33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 10,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.96, for a total value of C$309,600.00. In other AltaGas news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas purchased 2,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.58 per share, with a total value of C$61,160.00. Also, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 10,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.96, for a total transaction of C$309,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $627,795 and have sold 146,650 shares worth $4,461,012. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

