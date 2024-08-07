Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Decreased by Stifel Canada

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) – Stifel Canada reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now forecasts that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GIL. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.00.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of TSE GIL opened at C$55.26 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$36.42 and a 52-week high of C$58.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Insider Activity at Gildan Activewear

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Juan Carlos Contreras Contreras Y. Contreras sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.06, for a total transaction of C$161,200.13. In other news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 28,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$1,119,222.00. Also, Senior Officer Juan Carlos Contreras Contreras Y. Contreras sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.06, for a total transaction of C$161,200.13. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.04%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Articles

