Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Mastercard in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $3.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.82. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $14.27 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.43 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.55.

Mastercard stock opened at $448.28 on Monday. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $416.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $446.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.57, for a total transaction of $64,832,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,646,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,669,234,843.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.57, for a total transaction of $64,832,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,646,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,669,234,843.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,177,067 shares of company stock worth $982,064,626 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

