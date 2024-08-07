Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Holdings Increased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 9,333.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.06. 156,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,938. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $130.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.95 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Qorvo from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,364,647.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $211,728.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,711.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at $15,364,647.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,431 shares of company stock worth $4,426,243. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

