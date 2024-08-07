Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Tops $213.78 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $213.78 million and $32.56 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.03 or 0.00003674 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,352.88 or 0.04256896 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00035809 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006361 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00010249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012735 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,265,260 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

